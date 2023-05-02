Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. 986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.72. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.