Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.47.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.3 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 718,625 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 439,430 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $28,268,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $28,975,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.