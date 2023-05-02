Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 483,700 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Flux Power

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,036.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,457,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,819,310.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,775 shares of company stock worth $117,617 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flux Power Price Performance

FLUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 52,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,909. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 77.93% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Flux Power

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.