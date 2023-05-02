FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Down to $123.76

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.76, but opened at $118.80. FMC shares last traded at $114.62, with a volume of 271,078 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.