FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Up 5.0% in April

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,092. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

