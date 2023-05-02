FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Up 5.0% in April

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
