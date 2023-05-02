Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Newell Brands Stock Down 11.0 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -317.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

