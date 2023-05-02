Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $446,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,262 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

