Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after buying an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 604,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after buying an additional 139,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 774.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 105,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landstar System Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

