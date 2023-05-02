Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.
Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $64.21 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
