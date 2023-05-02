Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOXF. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,473. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,588,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 220,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $17,905,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

