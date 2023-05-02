Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 17,332 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 181,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

