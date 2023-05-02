Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Leidos stock opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

