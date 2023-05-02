Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,228,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after buying an additional 161,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $211.43 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.22.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

