Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $600,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 148,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

