Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $11,795,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,595,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $9,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.34. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

