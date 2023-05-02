Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.58, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.