Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $539,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

