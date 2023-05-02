Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
