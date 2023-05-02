Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.