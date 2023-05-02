Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $12,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,064 shares in the company, valued at $428,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 68,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,126. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 63.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLZE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

