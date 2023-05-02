Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week High at $212.60

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$212.60 and last traded at C$212.03, with a volume of 115336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$208.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$188.47. The company has a current ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 53.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6052867 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

