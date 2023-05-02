Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin Electric by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

