Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 2,465,483 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 4,537,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,568. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3,455.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 268,788 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 28,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 47.2% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

