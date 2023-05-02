Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-592.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.09 million. Freshworks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.03.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 2,412,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.77. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Freshworks by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

