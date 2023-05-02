Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Frontera Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
FECCF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
About Frontera Energy
