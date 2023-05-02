Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

FECCF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

