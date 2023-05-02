FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 587.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 19,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

