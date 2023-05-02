Fuchs Petrolub SE (FUPBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

