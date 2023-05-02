Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
