G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 287.63%. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 359,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,782. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.92. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

