Gagnon Advisors LLC Acquires 102,303 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,303 shares during the period. CareDx accounts for 3.4% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $484,947. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareDx Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 226,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,902. The company has a market capitalization of $423.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

