Gagnon Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the quarter. CarGurus accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CarGurus worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,443,000 after purchasing an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,233 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $37.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

