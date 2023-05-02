Gagnon Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,324,612 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.68% of DURECT worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 16,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 98.04% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

