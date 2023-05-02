Gagnon Securities LLC Has $216,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 758,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 4,477,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

