Gagnon Securities LLC Has $35.40 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 921,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises approximately 7.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $35,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after buying an additional 169,304 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 182,354 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,691,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

AL traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 563,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.