Gagnon Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,694,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805,371. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

