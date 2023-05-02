Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 12,266 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho accounts for 1.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 95,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.