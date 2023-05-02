Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 4.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.80. 602,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,607. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

