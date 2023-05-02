Gagnon Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,447,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 138,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after buying an additional 623,923 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

