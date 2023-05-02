Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $8,647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $5,326,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.08 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.