Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties
In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance
Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile
Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.