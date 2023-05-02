Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.