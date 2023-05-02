Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

