GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners Price Performance

NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.40.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.