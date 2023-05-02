Gateway Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.42 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $27.10 million and $3.42 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.00104839 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

