GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GATX

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GATX by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

