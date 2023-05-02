GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Short Interest Update

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 763.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF remained flat at $42.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $45.26.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

