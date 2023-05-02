Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 1,173,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $36,608.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

