Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.