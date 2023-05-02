General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Update

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $214.13. 413,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,805. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

