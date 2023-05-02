General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.31), with a volume of 34 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.31).

General Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 441.38%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

