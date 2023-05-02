Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $70.43 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,836 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up about 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of BlackLine worth $70,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. 181,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,025 shares of company stock worth $5,291,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

