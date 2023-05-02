Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Azenta worth $43,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $42.72. 175,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

